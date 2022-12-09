Royal Canadian Air Force crew visits Coast Guard Air Station Astoria

ASTORIA, Ore. —A Royal Canadian Air Force Aircrew visited Coast Guard Air Station Astoria in Warrenton Wednesday.

Air station personnel welcomed a RAF CH-149 Cormorant helicopter crew from the 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron, 19 Wing Commex in British Columbia, Canada.

During the visit, they conducted professional development discussions, tours of the air station and helicopter assets, and search and rescue exercises.

A U.S Coast Guard pilot accompanied the RCAF and has been working with them in the pilot exchange program.

“Today was a great opportunity to build and learn from each other,” said Lt. Kyle Jackson, a pilot at Air Station Astoria. “Sharing ideas, tactics, training and policy helps us foster our continued relationship with our friends to the North.”