Coast Guard continues response to vessel fire in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard, Washington Department of Ecology, Tacoma Fire Department, Puyallup Tribe of Indians, and other agencies continue to respond to the fire aboard the Kodiak Enterprise fishing vessel moored in the Hylebos Waterway in Tacoma.

The fire has decreased in size and firefighters have accessed interior spaces to overhaul ‘hot spot’ areas. Responders continue to apply cooling spray to the exterior of the vessel.

Smoke has dissipated and there is not currently a shelter-in-place order in effect. Air monitoring is ongoing, and particulate levels at the incident site and in nearby neighborhoods have not shown levels of concern.

Responders have verified that there is no longer freon in the tanks aboard the vessel. The tanks are designed to release pressure in an emergency. Responders believe the freon was slowly released during the fire. The release of freon into the atmosphere is not expected to pose any health and safety risks to the public.

Dewatering operations continued overnight and remained in place Tuesday to improve vessel stability. Divers confirmed that the vessel remains intact below the waterline. Divers plugged water intakes in the hull as a precaution.

Minimal sheening was reported Tuesday morning. The sheen was within the boom and too thin to recover. The vessel remains surrounded by three layers of containment boom as a precaution. Responders and equipment are staged and ready to respond if pollution is observed in the waterway.

Vessels can request to transit the safety zone established on the Hylebos Waterway. Recreational vessels should contact the Coast Guard via marine radio on VHF-21A or contact 206-217-6002. Commercial traffic should contact Seattle Traffic on VHF-14. Vessel’s transiting shall maintain a slow bell and no wake.

The Coast Guard Local Notice to Mariners can be found here: Broadcast Notice to Mariners Search | Navigation Center (uscg.gov)

