Responders recover body of 12-year-boy, ending search efforts

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Coast Guard and local response agencies search efforts for a 12-year-old boy ended Tuesday morning, when a San Juan Police dive team recovered the boy’s body in the water just off the Condado Beach area in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The deceased boy, a resident of Mass., reportedly was playing with one other boy, when a large wave knocked them into the water just inside the jetty off the Condado beach area late Sunday night. The boys where heard calling for help, while a bystander reportedly was able to help one of the minor’s out of the water.
“Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of this young boy, our thoughts and prayers are with them during this most difficult time,” said Cmdr. Beau Powers, Sector San Juan chief of response. “Coast Guard and local emergency responders did their utmost to find and rescue him, but unfortunately, conditions off this beach area are quite dangerous and very difficult for any person to overcome. The extensive response efforts from all agencies led the recovery of the boy’s body, which we can only hope may help the family have some closure.”
A 911 emergency operator initially reported the incident to Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector San Juan at 10:05p.m. Sunday. Coast Guard watchstanders directed the launch of a Station San Juan 33-foot Special Purpose Craft vessel and an MH-60 helicopter that initially searched throughout the night.
Puerto Rico Emergency Management Agency, Puerto Rico Police and San Juan Municipal Police surface units and dive teams also responded and were heavily involved in the search. At 6:52 a.m. Tuesday, Coast Guard watchstanders received confirmation that the boy’s body had been located and recovered by municipal police in the Condado area.
Coast Guard assets involved in the search were:
Station San Juan 45-foot Response Boat-Medium
Station San Juan 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement vessels
Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk helicopters
