Coast Guard rescues two boaters near Point Au Fer Island

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters on Thursday from their capsized vessel approximately 2 miles south of Point Au Fer Island, Louisiana.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report from St. Mary 911 dispatch of a 35-foot fishing vessel taking on water with two people aboard at approximately 10:24 p.m. Thursday evening.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to assist. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office also launched small boat crews.

The Jayhawk aircrew located the capsized vessel with the two boaters standing on the hull, hoisted the boaters onto the helicopter, and transported them to the Houma-Terrebonne Airport.

Both boaters were last reported to be in stable condition.