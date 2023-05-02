Coast Guard rescues 2 people, 1 dog near St. Catherine’s Sound

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Coast Guard rescued two people and a dog, Monday, after their vessel began taking on water near St. Catherine’s Sound, Georgia.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived on scene and hoisted the two people and dog to safety.

“We were able to locate the survivors exact position because of an alert from their personal locator beacon,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Murray, the flight mechanic on the case. “A PLB transmits personalized distress signals and helps us find you during a search and rescue missions. If you own a boat, the Coast Guard highly recommends this safety equipment. It can save your life as we saw firsthand.”

Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a distress call on VHF marine radio Channel 16 from the man aboard the 28-foot catamaran, Picses, at 5:32 p.m. stating their position and boat name.

The survivors were transported to Hunter Army Airfield where local EMS was waiting.

Coast Guard Station Tybee and Georgia Department of Natural Resources also responded.