Coast Guard rescues 2 people near Marathon

MIAMI — A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued two men, Monday, after their vessel grounded 1 mile east of Vaca Key in Marathon.

It was reported one of the men needed medical attention and both people were transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Marathon Airport.

Coast Guard Station Marathon watchstanders received notification from the men, reporting their boat grounded due to low tide and their inability to refloat it.

Station Marathon and commercial salvage crewmembers arrived on scene and attempted to reach the boat but were unable to get close enough to assist.

“The boaters did a great job of keeping in contact with our watchstanders during the entire case,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada, a Coast Guard District Seven watchstander. “We’re also thankful for our aircrew’s prompt response, their commitment to constant training prepares them for times like this and ensured both men were rescued safely and quickly.”

