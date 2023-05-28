Coast Guard rescues boaters from sinking vessel in Delaware Bay

CAPE MAY, N.J. – The Coast Guard rescued two people from their sinking boat Saturday, off the coast of Fortescue, New Jersey.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received notification from the 47-foot vessel, Floating Dock, rapidly taking on water, stating they struck an unidentified submerged object in the Delaware Bay and there was a hole in the bow of their boat. The mariners donned their life jackets and attempted to fill the hole in the bow.
A Coast Guard Station Fortescue 29-foot Response Boat-Small II crew arrived on scene and attempted to dewater the pleasure craft, however efforts to dewater could not keep up with the pace of flooding. The two mariners were transferred to the Coast Guard vessel and transported to shore with no reported injuries.
A Coast Guard Station Cape May 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew arrived on scene to assist with dewatering, but the vessel quickly capsized.
The vessel sank in 18-feet of water and was marked with a fender. A Safety Marine Information Broadcast has been issued to warn mariners in the area of the partially submerged boat.
There are no reports of pollution.
For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.