Coast Guard repatriates 47 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell’s crew repatriated 47 people to Cuba, Tuesday, following two interdictions off Florida’s coast.

Coast Guard Cutter Valent’s crew notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders of a 28-foot vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 10 p.m., about 11 miles south of Cay Sal, Bahamas.

Coast Guard Cutter Cambell’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 11:30 p.m., about 15 miles north of Cayo Cruz Del Padre, Cuba.

“These voyages are not only illegal, but also incredibly dangerous,” said Lt. Conner Ives, Coast Guard District Seven. “No one should risk their lives on unsafe rustic vessels in unpredictable seas.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 6,250 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local federal U.S. representative.

