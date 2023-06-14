Coast Guard Port Security Unit returns deployment to Guantanamo Bay

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Coast Guard Port Security Unit (PSU) 305 service members are scheduled to return home Thursday following a 9-month deployment to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, where the unit served as the Maritime Security Detachment (MARSECDET) in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

This was the PSU’s fifth and final port security mission in support of Operation Enduring Freedom as part of Joint Task Force Guantanamo (JTF GTMO). PSU 305 was the first PSU to deploy to Guantanamo in 2002 to stand up the MARSECDET shortly after the Sept.11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Coast Guard PSUs and Maritime Safety and Security Teams have provided maritime Anti-Terrorism Force Protection (ATFP) for JTF GTMO as a part of the Global War on Terror. After 21 years, Coast Guard priorities are evolving, requiring the PSUs to perform their ATFP duties in new operational theaters.

