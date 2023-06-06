Coast Guard to participate in Portland Rose Festival

PORTLAND, Ore. – Coast Guard crews are scheduled to participate in multiple events throughout the Portland area for the annual Portland Rose Festival from June 7-11.

On Thursday, June 8, the crews of Coast Guard Cutters Elm, a seagoing buoy tender based out of Astoria, Bluebell, a river buoy tender based out of Portland, Orcas, an Island-class patrol boat based out of Coos Bay, and Bailey Barco, a Fast Response Cutter based out of Ketchikan, Alaska, will arrive in Portland along with multiple United States Navy and Canadian Navy vessels from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“The Coast Guard is excited and honored to once again be part of the Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week,” said Capt. Justin Noggle, commander, Coast Guard Sector Columbia River in Portland. “The United States is a maritime nation, and the 11 statutory missions of the Coast Guard are critical to our nation’s safety, security, and economic prosperity. The commands of the 13th Coast Guard District and Coast Guard Sector Columbia River are pleased to support this great annual celebration of the Portland community and demonstrate how our dedicated men and women help to keep the Pacific Northwest safe and secure.”

The crews of the Cutters Elm, Bailey Barco, Bluebell and Orcas will provide public tours of the cutters throughout the weekend while moored on the Willamette River at the end of SW Ash Street.

The planned schedule for tours is as follows (subject to change):

Bailey Barco and Orcas: June 9-11, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Elm and Bluebell: June 9 and 11, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Visitors are asked to leave behind backpacks, knives, multi-tools, and food or drinks other than water to facilitate security screenings prior to boarding the ships. Only service animals will be permitted aboard the vessels.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria is scheduled to conduct a search and rescue demonstration Saturday, June 10, in the Willamette River near the end of SW Ash Street, at approximately 2:15p.m.

In addition to participating in Rose Festival events this month, the Coast Guard will also be working alongside partner agencies to provide additional security measures during this period of increased maritime activity.

The Coast Guard will implement a security zone from noon Wednesday, June 7, until noon Monday, June 12, in support of Fleet Week. During these times, between the Steel Bridge and Hawthorne Bridge on the Willamette River, vessels and persons will not be permitted to transit without prior approval and examination by the Coast Guard.

Vessels may request to transit the zone by contacting the Coast Guard via marine channel 21A. The Coast Guard and local law enforcement partners will examine all vessels prior to being escorted across the zone at a no wake speed. Please note that this security zone will also apply to paddle craft, who will be permitted to transit through a paddle craft corridor within 15 yards of the east bank of the Willamette River after inspection. A violation of the security zone is punishable by a fine up to $5,000.

The Coast Guard reminds all boaters and the public to wear their life jackets, dress for the weather and water temperature and boat responsibly.

For more information, visit: www.rosefestival.org