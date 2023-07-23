Coast Guard medevacs man near Port O’Connor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 52-year-old man from a fishing vessel 15 miles south of Port O’Connor, Texas, Saturday.
Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders received a call from a man aboard a fishing vessel on VHF-FM channel 16 stating a crewmember was experiencing symptoms of a heart attack.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor 45-Foot Response Boat–Medium crew to conduct the medevac.
The RB–M crew arrived on scene, brought him aboard and transported him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Clark’s Fishing Pier. He was then transferred to a local hospital.
He was reported to be in stable condition.
