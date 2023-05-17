Coast Guard medevacs crewmember near Port Fourchon, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember from a motor vessel Tuesday approximately 13 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Eighth District and Coast Guard Sector New Orleans command center watchstanders received a report at approximately noon Tuesday from the motor vessel Solitaire of a 65-year-old male crewmember experiencing heart attack-like symptoms. Sector New Orleans watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the crewmember, and transported him to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported in stable condition.