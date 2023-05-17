Coast Guard medevacs crewmember near Port Fourchon, Louisiana

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew and motor vessel Solitaire crew carry a Solitaire crewmember on a litter to a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter May 16, 2023 near Port Fourchon Louisiana. The crewmember was reportedly experiencing heart attack-like symptoms and was in need of a medevac. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by courtesy asset)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember from a motor vessel Tuesday approximately 13 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Eighth District and Coast Guard Sector New Orleans command center watchstanders received a report at approximately noon Tuesday from the motor vessel Solitaire of a 65-year-old male crewmember experiencing heart attack-like symptoms. Sector New Orleans watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the crewmember, and transported him to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported in stable condition.

