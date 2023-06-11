Coast Guard medevacs oil platform crewmember near Port Fourchon, La.

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter landing in New Orleans, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced an oil platform crewmember 23 miles southwest of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a notification at 4:19 a.m. of a 33-year-old crewmember experiencing chest pains aboard the S Timbalier 52 Platform.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the crewmember, and transferred him to University Medical Center New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.

 

