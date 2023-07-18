Coast Guard sets port condition X-RAY for Hawaii County

HONOLULU — The United States Coast Guard Captain of the Port (COTP) set port condition X-RAY for Hawaii County, Monday.

At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Calvin was located approximately 920-miles east of Hilo, Hawaii with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

At port condition X-RAY, all pleasure craft shall seek sheltered waters. All ocean going commercial vessels and ocean going barges must make plans for departing the port area if they do not have COTP and State of Hawaii Department of Transportation, Harbors Division (DOTH), permission to remain.

These vessels will be required to complete cargo operations and depart the port within 60 hours after port condition X-RAY is set. Vessels that desire to remain in port must submit a safe mooring plan in writing to the COTP and DOTH to receive permission.

Requests to remain in port can be found at the following website: http://hidot.hawaii.gov/harbors/hurricane-preparedness/.

Additional information can be found on Coast Guard Sector Honolulu’s Homeport page and in Appendix C of the Maritime Heavy Weather & Hurricane Plan. Please email all requests to remain in port to SecHonoMTSRU@uscg.mil and the respective DOTH district manager/harbor master. Vessels transiting within the vicinity of the Hawaiian Island harbors should seek sheltered waters until storm conditions subside and anticipate harbor closures at the discretion of the COTP as storm conditions progress.

Based upon current storm forecast it is estimated that Hawaii County will remain in port condition X-RAY until the storm passes or changes in severity or track. A follow-up Port Heavy Weather Condition update is scheduled for July 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. (HST).

Please continue to monitor the USCG Homeport website for up-to-date hurricane information. Further questions or concerns should be directed to the Sector Honolulu Command Center at (808) 842-2600.