Coast Guard Station Port Aransas holds change-of-command

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coast Guard Station Port Aransas held a change-of-command ceremony in Port Aransas, Texas, Friday.

During the ceremony, Master Chief Petty Officer Jeffrey Scully transferred command of Station Port Aransas to Master Chief Petty Officer Anthony Sofo.

Scully served as the officer-in-charge of Station Port Aransas from June 2019 to July 2023, overseeing the multi-mission unit with 46 active duty and 24 reserve members. Scully has transferred to the U.S. Coast Guard Service Acquisitions Logistics Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

“It has been an honor to serve with the great men and women at this unit,” said Scully. “It would be an honor and privilege to serve with you again. I am proud of all you have and will accomplish. Fair winds and following seas.”

Sofo previously served as Coast Guard District Thirteen’s small boat manger in Seattle, Washington.

“I am excited to be at this incredible unit and to get the chance to serve with this great group of people,” said Sofo. “I’m eager to get to work.”

The change-of-command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition, conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.

Station Port Aransas conducts search and rescue, living marine resources missions, drug/migrant interdictions, ports, waterways and coastal security missions, defense readiness, marine environmental protection, and marine safety missions in the Corpus Christi area.

