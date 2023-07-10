Coast Guard rescues man off Ponte Vedra Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The crews of Coast Guard cutters Legare and Tarpon rescued a 67-year-old man, Sunday, after his 37-foot sailing vessel became disabled 86 miles off Ponte Vedra Beach.

Lagare’s small boat crew rescued the man and transferred him to Tarpon’s crew. He was brought to Coast Guard Station Mayport with no reported medical concerns.

The rescued man’s daughter contacted Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville watchstanders at 5:08 a.m., reporting her father had contacted her via GPS, and his sailing vessel was disabled.

“This case showcased the importance of having proper communication and safety equipment onboard,” said Rex Walsingham, a Sector Jacksonville search and rescue coordinator. “All mariners are recommended to have an emergency position indicator radio beacon onboard in case of an emergency to help the Coast Guard locate you in a timely manner.”

The owner of the vessel is working with commercial salvage.

