Coast Guard suspends search for person near Point Conception

SAN PEDRO, Calif. – The Coast Guard has suspended its active search for a crewmember that fell off a bulk carrier while transiting the Santa Barbara Channel Traffic Separation Scheme en route to the Port of Long Beach.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to this crewmember’s friends and family,” said Chief Warrant Officer John Rose, search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach. “The decision to suspend an active search is never easy and is only made after exhaustive efforts to find the missing person.”

The Coast Guard crews searched by air and sea for nearly 15 hours, covering more than 200 square nautical miles.

