Coast Guard searching for person in the water near Point Conception

SAN PEDRO, Calif. – The Coast Guard is searching for a person who fell overboard from a bulk carrier vessel 14 miles off the coast of Point Conception, California.

At approximately 5 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach Command Center watchstanders received a report of a crewmember who went overboard from the African Cardinal, a bulk carrier vessel, 14 miles southwest of Point Conception, California.

The watchstanders immediately issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast (UMIB) via VHF channel 16, stating the nature of the situation. The Command Center watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter rescue crew from Forward Operating Base Point Mugu, a small boat crew from Coast Guard Station Channel Islands, and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Robert Ward to conduct the search.

Please call Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach with any information that could assist with the rescue at (310) 521-3801.

