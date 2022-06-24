Overdue boaters located 80 miles east of Chincoteague

Jun 24th, 2022

The two boaters who were reported overdue after failing to return to Hampton have been located safely Friday approximately 80 miles east of Chincoteague.

The overdue boaters, Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, contacted watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector Virginia command center to inform them of their safety and are now en route to Hampton.

The pair reportedly were struck by lightning after sailing through inclement weather. After rigging a spare sail, the pair sailed to Virginia.

The two mariners are not in distress and have not requested Coast Guard assistance. All concerned parties have been informed of the mariners safety.

“We are extremely happy to learn Yanni and Dale are found and are safe,” said James Cifers, operations unit watchstander in the Fifth District Command Center. “It is truly wonderful the pair will be reunited with their friends and family soon.”

