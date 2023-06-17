Coast Guard searching for overdue boater near Kake, Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue boater near Kake, Alaska.

Missing is Timothy Wilson Jr., a 70-year-old male, last seen Friday morning departing for a fishing trip near Pup Island.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Juneau received a relayed report from the Alaska State Troopers at 8:30 pm., Friday, of an overdue boater aboard a 15-foot Lund.

The Coast Guard utilized a cell phone ping to identify a last known position of approximately 6 miles southwest of Kake near Payne Island.

At approximately 6 a.m. Saturday, Wrangell Search and Rescue (SAR) spotted the overdue Lund adrift but tied to a small rock near Point Napean, approximately 13 miles northwest of Kake. Once the vessel was confirmed as the missing boat, the search area was adjusted to account for a possible person in the water and along the shoreline of southern Admiralty Island. The onboard GPS also suggested Wilson may have visited Point McCartney, and assets are searching that area as well.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Sitka

Coast Guard Cutter Blue Shark

Kake Search and Rescue

Wrangell Search and Rescue

Angoon Search and Rescue

Several good Samaritans from Kake

If anyone has new information regarding this case, please call the Sector Juneau command center at 907-463-2980.

