Overdue boater in Dauphin Island located by good Samaritan

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and local agencies have concluded the search for the overdue person in Dauphin Island after watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report that a good Samaritan found Brian Duff three miles south of Pelican Island, Alabama.

Duff met his family at Station Dauphin Island and was reported in stable condition.

“Wearing a life jacket that fits you and the water sport you are conducting can help you in the event an accident happens,” said Lt. Cmdr. Trevor Blount, Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator, Sector Mobile. “We want to remind people out on the water to ensure your life jacket fits correctly before you leave land and to file a float plan, which is as simple as telling a friend or family member when you plan on being back.”

