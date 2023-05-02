MSU Port Arthur responds to oil discharge on Intracoastal Waterway

HOUSTON — A Unified Command composed of the Coast Guard, Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, and Shell Pipeline Company LP is responding to a crude oil discharge which occurred on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway near Mile Marker 260.

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Port Arthur personnel received a notification at 12:12 p.m. on April 26 from the National Response Center stating that crude oil was discharged into a marsh area on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway from a 22-inch transmission pipeline.

Shell personnel estimated 30 barrels (1,260 gallons) of crude oil was released into the water. The pipeline was shut in on April 25 with no additional visible discharge.

Personnel with Environmental Safety & Health Consulting Services, the oil spill removal organization hired by Shell, have deployed 5,900 feet of containment boom and sorbent boom, and are using one drum skimmer and four response vessels to remove discharged oil. Approximately 19 barrels (798 gallons) have been recovered to date.

Additionally, low-pressure flushing is being utilized to remediate the affected shoreline along the banks of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway. Drone evaluations and on-water assessments will continue to closely monitor the situation. There have been no reports of impacted wildlife.

Marine response resources will remain mobilized while technicians and equipment are being staged to evaluate and repair the pipeline. Restrictions on vessel traffic in the immediate area went into effect at 6 p.m. Monday, May 1, are in place until further notice, and have been communicated to mariners via MSIB 17-23/MSIB 18-23. The Coast Guard will reassess restrictions following the commencement of repair work.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. The Unified Command is working in coordination with local partners to ensure the safety of the public and protect the environment.

Mariners are encouraged to report any observations of oil to Vessel Traffic Services or MSU Port Arthur’s Command Duty Officer at 409-284-5767.