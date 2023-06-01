Preliminary public notice: Novato Family Housing area

NOVATO, Calif. – The U.S. Coast Guard is soliciting public comments on a proposal to renovate the Novato Family Housing area, a 126-acre housing site located at the former Hamilton Army Airfield, in Novato, California.
The Coast Guard is seeking public input to help identify environmental resources, regulatory concerns, approvals, and any other relevant information that may be useful during the project development process.
In 2021, the Coast Guard determined that the Novato Family Housing area would require approximately 90 modernized family homes to meet future service needs. The existing complex comprises 121 housing units ranging from single-family homes to duplex and multiplex apartment buildings grouped in five distinct parcels. Site renovations are necessary to ensure the safety, functionality, and habitability of the Novato Family Housing area.
The Coast Guard has selected a design contractor to determine the most effective layout changes and help prepare an Environmental Assessment (EA) that evaluates the potential effects of the proposed project on the surrounding environment.
The public is invited to attend a virtual public scoping meeting on Wednesday, May 31, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. PST to learn more about the proposed project. During the meeting, the Coast Guard will present a brief project overview and then accept verbal comments. Interested parties may attend the meeting by phone by calling toll-free 1 (213) 357-2812 and entering the conference ID (680 691 309#), or by visiting the following link and joining the meeting through an online browser: https://bit.ly/NovatoHousing.
In addition to providing verbal comments during the public meeting, the public may also submit written comments via email to the Civil Engineering Unit (CEU) Oakland Environmental Branch via Erin Hale at Erin.E.Hale@uscg.mil.
The Coast Guard respectfully requests that the public provide comments by June 30.
