Coast Guard encourages safe boating during New York Fleet Week

NEW YORK — The Coast Guard encourages members of the public to review and participate in safe boating practices during National Safe Boating Week and New York Fleet Week 2023.

In conjunction with National Safe Boating Week on May 20-26, Fleet Week will take place in New York from May 24-30. Fleet Week recognizes and honors military members and is historically a busy weekend for the boating community.

Fleet Week also means an increase in military vessels and maritime traffic in New York harbor and the Hudson River. The Coast Guard asks the public to be aware of the following information pertaining to Naval Vessel Protection Zones:

Understand naval vessel protection zones 33 CFR § 165.2030 (b). A naval vessel protection zone is a 500-yard regulated area of water surrounding large U.S. naval vessels that is necessary to provide for the safety or security of these U.S. naval vessels. A naval vessel protection zone exists around U.S. naval vessels greater than 100 feet in length overall at all times in the navigable waters of the United States, whether the large U.S. naval vessel is underway, anchored, moored, or within a floating dry dock, except when the large naval vessel is moored or anchored within a restricted area or within a naval defensive sea area. To request authorization to operate within 100 yards of a large U.S. naval vessel, contact the Coast Guard, the senior naval officer present in command, or the official patrol on VHF-FM channel 16.

There will be an enforced security zone around Pier 86 to Pier 90 in Manhattan, and around Homeport Pier in Staten Island from May 24 to May 30.

“Fleet Week is upon us again, and as the largest active duty military contingent in New York and one of the three sea services highlighted, we are excited to see the public come out and enjoy the festivities, but we want them to do so safely, particularly if they are on the water,” said Capt. Zeita Merchant, commander, Coast Guard Sector New York. “During this time we are also conducting outreach for National Safety Boating Week, making sure boaters are taking the necessary steps to ensure they have a safe experience on our shared waterways.”

It’s important to note that regardless of the external air temperature, water temperatures may be potentially lower by 10 degrees or more. Boaters should always be prepared and dress for the water temperatures, not the air temperature.

In addition, the Coast Guard encourages the public to review these key safe boating tips in advance of the summer boating season:

There is usually very little time to reach for stowed vests when accidents occur. Wearing one at all times reduces the risk of drowning. Federal law requires mariners to have a personal flotation device aboard for each passenger. Have sufficient means of communication including a VHF radio. VHF channel 16 is the international hailing and distress frequency and can be used to reach the Coast Guard during emergencies.

, not the air temperature. Even if boaters do not plan to enter the water, they should be prepared for an emergency. Paddleboarders, kayakers and wind surfers who are likely to go in the water should wear a wetsuit to decrease their risk of hypothermia and a life jacket to prevent them from drowning before rescuers can get on scene. File a float plan. A float plan is simply letting family and friends know where you are going and your expected time of return. File a float plan with someone who is not getting underway with you and stick to the plan. A float plan assists responders in the search of an overdue boater who may be in distress.

For more boating information, go to http://www.uscgboating.org/ and for weather conditions please visit http://www.weather.gov/.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.