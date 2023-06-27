Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger off New Orleans

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter landing in New Orleans, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 53-year-old man from a cruise ship Sunday approximately 230 miles south of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders received a call at approximately 3:30 p.m. from the crew of the cruise ship Voyager of the Seas requesting a medevac for a passenger aboard experiencing severe loss of blood.

Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and an Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft, to assist.

The helicopter aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the passenger and cruise ship nurse, and transferred them to University Medical Center New Orleans.

The passenger was last reported to be in fair condition.

