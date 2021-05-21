New London’s Coast Guard City designation is renewed

WASHINGTON – The Coast Guard has formally re-designated the City of New London as a Coast Guard City.

The official presentation and celebration took place at City Pier, Thursday, May 20. The ceremony marked the second time New London has been honored. New London was originally designated as a Coast Guard City in 2015.

Established by Congress in 1998, a Coast Guard City is an honorary designation recognizing communities’ special efforts to celebrate the Service and the sacrifice of Coast Guard men and women.

The honor, bestowed by the Commandant of the Coast Guard with approval from Congress, recognizes New London’s longstanding efforts to embrace Coast Guard members and their families stationed in New London during their tour of duty.

“The New London community puts forth tremendous effort to support our Coast Guard,” said Adm. Karl Schultz, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard. “By embracing Coast Guardsmen and their families, the New London community fosters morale and contributes to Service excellence.”

The designation is not intended as a lifetime award, but as recognition of an active and ongoing commitment to support and honor the Coast Guard. The designation remains in effect for five years, after which the city is required to apply for recertification.

“This is the highest honor the United States Coast Guard can bestow upon any city,” said New London Mayor Michael Passero. “We are proud of our partnerships with the Coast Guard and honored that the city continues to be recognized as a Coast Guard City.”

