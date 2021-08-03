New commanding officer leads Pacific Strike Team

Novato, California — Cmdr. Stacey Crecy relieved Capt. Lushan Hannah as the commanding officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Strike Team during a change of command ceremony at the unit, July 28.

The ceremony’s presiding official was Rear Adm. Keith Smith, deputy commander Atlantic Area.

During Hannah’s assignment, he led a 61-member team through 22 environmental responses and humanitarian disaster relief missions.

“It has been the highlight of my career to command the Pacific Strike Team. There is no more accomplished, professional and collegial group of Coast Guard personnel in our service. The past two years demonstrated the world’s need for all hazards crisis leaders. I am extremely proud of this team for staying resilient through it all and exceeding expectations for some of the most consequential incident responses our nation faced,” said Hannah.”

Crecy is arriving from U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit, where she led the Response Department.

Hannah will report to Stanford University as the U.S. Coast Guard representative to the Robert and Marion Oster National Security Affairs Fellowship Program at the Hoover Institution.

The PST is one of the special teams comprising the National Strike Force. It is a vital national asset made up of a unique, highly trained cadre of U.S. Coast Guard professionals who maintain and rapidly deploy specialized equipment and incident management skills any time to any place or hazard.

The PST is recognized worldwide as an expert authority in preparing for and responding to the effects resulting from oil discharges, hazardous substance releases, weapons of mass destruction events and other emergencies on behalf of the American public.