Coast Guard Cutter Neah Bay holds Change of Command

CLEVELAND — Members of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Neah Bay (WTGB 105) held a change of command ceremony at Coast Guard Station Cleveland Harbor, 10 a.m. on Monday.

Lt. Jeremy Tyrrell relieved Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Ballard as Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Cutter Neah Bay. Capt. Eric Doucette, Chief of Staff, Ninth Coast Guard District, presided over the ceremony. Lt. Tyrrell reports to the Neah Bay from the First Coast Guard District Command Center located in Boston, Massachusetts. Lt. Tyrrell will assume command of a crew of 17 active-duty personnel conducting Ice Breaking Operations throughout the Great Lakes.

Following the change of command ceremony, Lt. Cmdr. Ballard will head to post-graduate duty under instruction at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston, Massachusetts.

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another.