Coast Guard National Strike Force receives new commanding officer

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Coast Guard Capt. Carolyn Moberley relieved Capt. Tedd Hutley as commander of the Coast Guard National Strike Force and commanding officer of the National Strike Force Coordination Center during a change of command ceremony, Thursday, at the Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City.

Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander, presided over the ceremony.

During the ceremony, Hutley was recognized for outstanding meritorious service as the commander of the NSF and commanding officer of the NSFCC from June 2020 to June 2023. The ceremony also marked Hutley’s retirement from the Coast Guard after 23 years of distinguished service.

Moberley has served as the chief of the Atlantic Area Planning Branch since June 2021. Prior to this assignment, she served as deputy commander of the NSF and executive officer of the NSFCC.

The NSF provides highly trained, experienced personnel and specialized equipment to Coast Guard and other federal agencies to facilitate preparedness for and response to oil and hazardous substance pollution incidents in order to protect public health and the environment. The NSF’s area of responsibility covers all Coast Guard districts and federal response regions.

The NSF is comprised of more than 300 active duty, civilian, reserve and auxiliary personnel. The NSF units include the NSFCC, the Atlantic Strike Team, the Gulf Strike Team, the Pacific Strike Team, the Coast Guard Incident Management Assist Team, and the Public Information Assist Team.

