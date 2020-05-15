National Safe Boating Week begins Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — The Eighth Coast Guard District is partnering with other government agencies to spread awareness of the importance of safe boating and wearing proper personal flotation devices.

This year National Safe Boating Week is Saturday through May 22. The campaign promotes safe and responsible boating and the value of consistent life jacket wear by recreational boaters.

National Safe Boating Week is an annual observance sponsored by the National Safe Boating Council, and endorsed and promoted by the Coast Guard. .

For more information on boating safety, please visit the U.S. Coast Guard’s Boating Safety Division at USCGBoating.org, or the National Safe Boating Council at SafeBoatingCouncil.org.

The Coast Guard also has a mobile app which provides essential services and information most commonly requested by boaters. For more information, visit USCG.mil/mobile.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.