Coast Guard ends search man near Nassau, Bahamas

MIAMI — The Coast Guard concluded its search efforts while assisting the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Friday, for a missing 18-year-old man near Nassau, Bahamas.

Missing is Cameron Robbins, a recent high school graduate.

Royal Bahamas Defence Force personnel contacted Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders, Wednesday, at 11:30 p.m. reporting the man fell off the Blackbeard’s Revenge sunset cruise ship and entered the water.

District Seven watchstanders launched ready aircrews and developed search patterns to assist the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s search and rescue efforts.

Coast Guard crews searched more than 325 square miles.

“U.S. Coast Guard District Seven deployed multiple search and rescue assets in response to an agency assistance request from our partners in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force. Our Coast Guard command center and aircrews based in Miami supported RBDF search and rescue efforts since the initial report Wednesday evening, and continued through Friday evening,” said Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Spado, Coast Guard liaison officer to the Bahamas. “We were informed by the RBDF this evening that they were suspending the active search efforts pending further developments, and were not requesting further Coast Guard assistance after notifying the Robbins family. We offer our sincerest condolences to Cameron Robbins’ family and friends.”

Coast Guard assets involved in the search:

Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews

Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry crews

Anyone with new information is asked to contact Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders at 305-415-6800.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.