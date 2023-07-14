Coast Guard MSU Savannah holds change-of-command

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Savannah crew held a change-of-command ceremony, Thursday, in Savannah, Georgia.

During the ceremony, Cmdr. Kevin Broyles transferred command of Coast Guard MSU Savannah to Cmdr. Nathaniel Robinson.

“It’s been a great three years for me and my family here in Savannah. I truly loved my time here,” said Broyles. “I thank the community and port partners for being such gracious hosts during a difficult time to take the position as commanding officer at MSU Savannah. I’ve met many great professionals and made exceptional friends I will always cherish.”

Robinson previously served at Coast Guard Headquarters, where he developed strategy, policy, and concepts for the joint integration with the Department of Defense.

“To date, this is the greatest privilege of my Coast Guard career,” said Robinson. “I am honored and humbled to be the senior Coast Guard maritime public servant for the ports and waterways spanning Savannah to Brunswick.”

MSU Savannah has a crew of 57 active duty, reserve, and civilian personnel that safeguards 116 miles of sensitive shoreline along the Georgia coast and covers 95 % of all navigable waterways in Georgia.

The change-of-command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew and honored guests and dignitaries to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.

