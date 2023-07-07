Marine Safety Unit Port Canaveral change-of-command

JACKSONVILLE. Fla.— Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Port Canaveral’s crew held its inaugural change-of-command ceremony, Friday, in Port Canaveral.

During the ceremony, Lt. Cmdr. John Di Nino transferred command of MSU Port Canaveral, formally known as the Marine Safety Detachment Port Canaveral, to Cmdr. Sarah Brennan.

“The recent change from an MSD to MSU in Port Canaveral will bring more Coast Guard resources to the area,” said Di Nino. “The expansion is an example of the Coast Guard’s commitment to the surrounding maritime community as a direct result of the exponential growth of the diverse Port of Canaveral and the renaissance of the space industry in Central Florida.”

MSU Port Canaveral has a crew of 29 active duty, reserve and civilian personnel who carry out port security, marine safety, search and rescue, and waterways management missions, along with environmental response and disaster assistance operations. The unit’s area of responsibility spans 857 miles of navigable waterways throughout central Florida and its east coast.

Brennan previously served at the Coast Guard’s office of personnel management.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this unit and continue the exceptional work that this crew has already achieved,” said Brennan. “I am excited about this next chapter and look forward to the expansion of the maritime industry in this area.”

The change-of-command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries, to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.

