Coast Guard establishes Marine Safety Detachment Nags Head

Jun 5th, 2023 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Lt. Cory Woods, supervisor, Marine Safety Detachment Nags Head, salutes Adm. Shannon Gilreath, commander, Fifth Coast Guard District in Nags Head, North Carolina, June 5, 2023.

Coast Guard Lt. Cory Woods, supervisor, Marine Safety Detachment Nags Head, salutes Adm. Shannon Gilreath, commander, Fifth Coast Guard District in Nags Head, North Carolina, June 5, 2023.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard held a ceremony in Nags Head, North Carolina, Monday, to establish Marine Safety Detachment (MSD) Nags Head, replacing Sector Field Office Cape Hatteras.

This change allows the unit to efficiently use resources to focus on the marine safety mission.

MSD Nags Head oversees safety and security regulatory compliance for 54 U.S. vessels, drydock operations at the state’s largest shipyard, four Maritime Transportation Security Act facilities and over 1,300 commercial fishing vessels. They inspect the nation’s largest ferry fleet and manage marine casualty investigations of credentialed U.S. mariners.

Establishing MSD Nags Head does not affect any surrounding units’ ability to maintain mission readiness and operational capabilities or require any relocation of operational assets.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2023 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy Terms of Use