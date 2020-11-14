Motor tanker Ocean Pearl rescues man stranded at sea

MIAMI — The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued a man, Friday, who was pulled out to sea by Tropical Storm Eta approximately 61 miles southeast of Key West.

Coast Guard District 7 watchstanders received notification from the motor tanker Ocean Pearl crew stating they rescued a 69-year-old Cuban man who reported to be stranded at sea for approximately four days.

The Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton (WPC-1108) crew rendezvoused with the Ocean Pearl crew, safely embarked the man and transferred him to Cuban authorities Saturday.

The man reported no injuries.

“We want to thank the crew of the Ocean Pearl for rescuing this man,” said Lt. Mark Tatara, commanding officer of the Charles Sexton. “It was great coordination and partnerships in getting this man back to his family and friends. And with any mariner, we want to remind them to check the weather before going out. Tell someone where you are going and when you’ll be back, wear a life jacket, ensure your safety gear is up to date, and have a registered emergency position indicator radio beacon on board.”

