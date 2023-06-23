Coast Guard suspends search for missing truck driver

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and local agencies suspended their search Friday for the driver of a tractor-trailer truck after it went over the rail of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Thursday roughly 1 mile from Chic’s Beach.

Coast Guard response crews were notified at 9:30 a.m. that salvage crews had found the operator deceased in the cab of the truck.

The local medical examiner confirmed the identity of 35-year-old Christopher Scott.

“This is a deeply tragic conclusion,” said Capt. Jennifer Stockwell, commander of Coast Guard Sector Virginia. “We had hoped for a different outcome; our thoughts are now with the family in the days and weeks ahead,” she said.

Salvage crews from Crofton Industries later removed the vehicle from the water at approximately 3 p.m.

The complex, multi-agency search effort consisted of rescue crews, search aircraft, and boats from the U.S. Coast Guard, Virginia Port Authority, Virginia Beach EMS, Virginia Beach Fire, Virginia Beach Police Department, Chesapeake Bay Bridge Police, Virginia Marine Resource Commission, and Crofton Industries.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

