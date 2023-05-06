Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer near Freeport

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard, along with state and local partner agencies, are searching for a missing swimmer near Freeport, Texas, Saturday.
Missing is a 19-year-old Black male last seen wearing dark-colored swim trunks with an orange waistband.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received notification Friday at 6:30 p.m. from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office stating a swimmer was swept out by a wave near Surfside Beach.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew, a 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to search for the missing swimmer.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston
- Coast Guard Station Freeport
- Coast Guard Air Station Houston
- Coast Guard Auxillary
- Surfside Police Department
- Texas EquuSearch
Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4851.
For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.