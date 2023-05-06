Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer near Freeport

May 6th, 2023 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Station Freeport crewmember looks through binoculars during a search for a missing swimmer on May 6, 2023 near Surfside Beach, Texas.

A Coast Guard Station Freeport crewmember looks through binoculars during a search for a missing swimmer on May 6, 2023 near Surfside Beach, Texas.

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard, along with state and local partner agencies, are searching for a missing swimmer near Freeport, Texas, Saturday.

Missing is a 19-year-old Black male last seen wearing dark-colored swim trunks with an orange waistband.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received notification Friday at 6:30 p.m. from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office stating a swimmer was swept out by a wave near Surfside Beach.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew, a 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to search for the missing swimmer.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston
  • Coast Guard Station Freeport
  • Coast Guard Air Station Houston
  • Coast Guard Auxillary
  • Surfside Police Department
  • Texas EquuSearch

Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4851.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2023 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy Terms of Use