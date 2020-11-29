Missing mariner located 86 miles east of Port Canaveral

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.— Stuart Bee, 62, was located approximately 86 miles east of Port Canaveral, Florida, Sunday.

The 225-foot motor vessel Angeles located the man alive on the hull of his 32-foot Sea Ray and took him aboard at approximately 11 a.m., after he was reported missing November 28.

Bee departed Cape Marina in Port Canaveral on November 27 and did not return.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville received initial report of the missing man at 11:40 a.m., Saturday from a member at Cape Marina stating Bee typically does not stay out overnight on his boat.

Watchstanders dispatched a C-130 Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater to respond and directed Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral watchstanders to issue preliminary and extended communications in an effort to locate the missing man.

The 7th District Coast Guard command center watchstanders issued an Enhanced Group Calling to mariners located in the vicinity of the search area to keep a lookout for the vessel and report any findings to the Coast Guard.

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol air marine asset also assisted in the search.

“Saving lives at sea is our highest calling. This is a truly incredible outcome that demonstrates the bond among all mariners and our community,” said Capt. Mark Vlaun, commanding officer of Sector Jacksonville. “Thank you to our mission partners that launch into action and to all who got the word out to find and rescue Mr. Bee”

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.