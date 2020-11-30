Missing mariner located 86 miles east of Port Canaveral

MIAMI — The Coast Guard is monitoring the safe return home of Stuart Bee, a 63-year-old man, who departed Cape Marina, Port Canaveral, Friday, and was rescued Sunday, by the 225-meter motor vessel Angeles crew about 86 miles off the coast.

The Angeles’ next port of call is Wilmington, Delaware. Bee is in contact with his brother who will assist in bringing him home once in Delaware.

District Seven command center watchstanders issued an offshore distress broadcast, or enhanced group calling, alerting vessels offshore the Coast Guard was searching for Bee and his 34-foot boat.

Receiving the alert, the Angeles’ crew lookout spotted Bee clinging to the bow of his boat at approximately 10 a.m. and brought him aboard at about 11 a.m. The crew reported Bee was safe and had no medical concerns.

“The chances of finding Bee alive were slim,” said Lt. Shawn Antonelli, command duty officer, District 7. “But he was able to stay with his boat, which helped save his life.”

