Coast Guard medevacs diver near Port Fourchon, La.

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew stands in front of MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter July 1, 2023 in New Orleans. The crew had just returned after conducting a medevac offshore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station New Orleans)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a recreational diver Saturday approximately 36 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 2:30 p.m. from the offshore vessel Isabella Rose stating a 60-year-old male was experiencing decompression symptoms and needed medical assistance.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to assist.

The helicopter crew landed on a nearby offshore platform where the diver was located, onloaded the patient and transferred him to West Jefferson General Hospital in Marrero, Louisiana.

The diver was last reported to be in stable condition.

