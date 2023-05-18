Coast Guard medevacs crewmember near Southwest Pass

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember from an offshore supply vessel Wednesday approximately 11 miles southeast of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans command center watchstanders received a report at approximately 8 a.m. via VHF-FM channel 16 from the offshore supply vessel Brandon Bordelon of a 50-year-old male crewmember with an injury to his leg. Sector New Orleans watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Station Venice Response-Boat-Medium boatcrew to assist.
The boatcrew arrived on scene, embarked the crewmember aboard their vessel, and transported him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Coast Guard Station Venice. EMS transported him to Ochsner Medical Center Westbank Campus in Gretna, Louisiana.
The crewmember was last reported in stable condition.
