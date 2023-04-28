Coast Guard medevacs man southeast of Freeport

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a fishing vessel Thursday approximately 100 miles southeast of Freeport, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report at 11:33 a.m. stating a 34-year-old man aboard the Wrapped Up, a 72-foot recreational fishing vessel, had suffered a severe hand injury. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the injured man and transported him to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston in stable condition.