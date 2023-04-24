Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from vessel near Port Fourchon

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember from a motor vessel Sunday approximately 15 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Eighth District and Coast Guard Sector New Orleans command center watchstanders received a report at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday from the motor vessel Solitaire of a 32-year-old male crewmember aboard experiencing severe abdominal pain. Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene just after midnight on Sunday, hoisted the crewmember, and transported him to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported in stable condition.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.