Coast Guard medevacs man off coast of San Diego

Jul 31st, 2023 · 0 Comment
MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter from FOB Point Mugu file photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sondra-Kay Kneen.

MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter from FOB Point Mugu file photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sondra-Kay Kneen.

SAN DIEGO — The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 57-year-old man from a fishing vessel approximately 90 miles off the San Diego coast, Saturday.

Sport fishing vessel Fortune crewmembers contacted Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center watchstanders requesting a medevac for a man experiencing heart attack-like symptoms.

Sector San Diego JHOC watchstanders coordinated with Coast Guard District 11 command center personnel who contacted Coast Guard Forward Operating Base Point Mugu to conduct the hoist.

Once on scene, the FOB Mugu helicopter crew hoisted the man and transported him to Torrance Airport, where he was then transferred to Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

The individual was reported to be in stable condition.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2023 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy Terms of Use