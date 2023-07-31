Coast Guard medevacs man off coast of San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 57-year-old man from a fishing vessel approximately 90 miles off the San Diego coast, Saturday.

Sport fishing vessel Fortune crewmembers contacted Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center watchstanders requesting a medevac for a man experiencing heart attack-like symptoms.

Sector San Diego JHOC watchstanders coordinated with Coast Guard District 11 command center personnel who contacted Coast Guard Forward Operating Base Point Mugu to conduct the hoist.

Once on scene, the FOB Mugu helicopter crew hoisted the man and transported him to Torrance Airport, where he was then transferred to Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

The individual was reported to be in stable condition.

