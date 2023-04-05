Coast Guard medevacs man off Port Canaveral coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 49-year-old man aboard a cruise ship, Tuesday, 230 miles east of Port Canaveral, Florida.

A cruise ship crew member notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders at approximately 2 p.m., via satellite phone call, stating a man had an urgent medical concern and required a medevaced.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew transferred the man to Holmes Regional Medical Center for further medical care.

“This medevac was an excellent display of our crew’s teamwork,” said Lt. Nate Jones, Air Station Clearwater flight commander. “The unit watchstanders’ logistical planning, C-130 aircrew communications relay and multiple demanding hoist evolutions by the helo aircrew resulted in the saving of a life.”

An Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules airplane aircrew provided support during the medevac.