Coast Guard medevacs 1 from fishing vessel off Port Aransas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a crew member from a fishing vessel approximately 30 miles southeast of Port Aransas, Texas, Monday.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders received a medevac request at 3:45 a.m. stating a deckhand aboard the Southern Gale, a 38-foot commercial fishing vessel, was experiencing chest pains and difficulty breathing. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the man and transported him to Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline in stable condition.

