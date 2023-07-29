Coast Guard medevacs man 130 miles off Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a man who was injured while fishing approximately 130 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders received calls for help via satellite phone, an emergency position indicating radio beacon, and Garmin inReach device at 3:16 a.m. stating a 37-year-old man had sustained lacerations from the propellor of a 43-foot center console while recreationally fishing with five other adults offshore. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi launched to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene at 6:20 a.m., hoisted the injured man and his father, refueled at a nearby oil platform, and transported the patient to Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline. He was last reported to be in stable condition.

“Boaters who venture far offshore should absolutely carry long-range communication gear, like satellite phones, radio beacons, and GPS devices,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Derek Mazur, operations unit controller, Sector Corpus Christi. “If something goes wrong, you need to be able to successfully call for help.”

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.