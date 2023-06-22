Coast Guard medevacs fishing vessel crewmember

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a commercial fishing vessel crewmember Thursday near Pass a Loutre, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call via VHF-FM channel 16 at 4:30 a.m. from the commercial fishing vessel Danna B stating a crewmember was experiencing suspected drug withdrawals symptoms.

Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Station Venice Response Boat-Medium rescue crew to assist.

The rescue crew arrived on scene, transported the crewmember, and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel back at Station Venice.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.