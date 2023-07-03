Coast Guard medevacs crewmember near Venice

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crewmember sits inside cockpit of MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter July 2, 2023 near Venice, Louisiana. The aircrew was conducting a medevac on an offshore platform near Venice. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station New Orleans)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember from an offshore platform Sunday near Venice, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 11:51 p.m. Saturday from an offshore rig stating a 47-year-old male was experiencing heart attack-like symptoms.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to assist.

The helicopter crew landed on the platform early Sunday morning, onloaded the crewmember and transferred him to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.

