Coast Guard medevacs crew member from tugboat near Texas City

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a crew member from a tugboat near Texas City, Texas, Tuesday.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received notification at 11:45 a.m. from personnel aboard the 84-foot towing vessel Andrew Walsh, transiting the Houston Ship Channel in Galveston Bay, that a 28-year-old crewman was ailing and in need of medical assistance. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.
Watchstanders diverted an already-underway 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Coast Guard Station Galveston to conduct the medevac.
The RB-S crew rendezvoused with the Andrew Walsh, embarked the man and transferred him to emergency medical services personnel waiting at Station Galveston. The patient was reportedly in stable condition.
